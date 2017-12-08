Menu
Bryan Singer Read this Next

Another big-name director is facing a career-ending allegation following years of rumors
Advertisement

Social media users were quick to slam Chelsea Handler after she tweeted that the California wildfires were all President Donald Trump’s fault.

Handler took to Twitter on Dec. 6 and told fans that she was evacuating her California home.


“Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times,” she wrote.

“Good now you can move out of the United States easier,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “I am very sorry that you have to go through this – but to make it political is sad. Many are losing everything – try and keep that in mind as you comment.”

One follower essentially told Handler by making comments like that, she would wind up going to hell.

“It’s going to be much hotter where you’re going. Might as well stay and get used to the heat,” the follower wrote adding fire emojis. Handler didn’t take kindly to that tweet and promptly responded.

“I spend my life devoting my time and money to others. Don’t ever talk to me about compassion or charity. Talk to me when you spend your days helping [a] stranger that you’ll never meet,” she wrote.

RELATED: Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Handler was recently under fire in early November when she tweeted about the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church.

“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot [and] killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans,” she wrote at the time.

(H/T Page Six)

Comedienne Chelsea Handler under fire for blaming a natural disaster on President Trump Left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images_Right: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think

Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think

7 quotes to jump-start your week

7 quotes to jump-start your week

Need some wisdom? These 9 quotes will do the trick

Need some wisdom? These 9 quotes will do the trick

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

7 quotes to get you through a rough time

7 quotes to get you through a rough time

The “TODAY” holiday party had a much different tone following disgraced Matt Lauer’s dismissal
People

The “TODAY” holiday party had a much different tone following disgraced Matt Lauer’s dismissal

,
Get excited “Roseanne” fans! Two more of your favorite characters just signed on for the reboot
People

Get excited “Roseanne” fans! Two more of your favorite characters just signed on for the reboot

,
Another big-name director is facing a career-ending allegation following years of rumors
People

Another big-name director is facing a career-ending allegation following years of rumors

,
One of the hottest musicians on the planet wants to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
People

One of the hottest musicians on the planet wants to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

,
Advertisement