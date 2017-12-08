Social media users were quick to slam Chelsea Handler after she tweeted that the California wildfires were all President Donald Trump’s fault.

Handler took to Twitter on Dec. 6 and told fans that she was evacuating her California home.





“Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times,” she wrote.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

“Good now you can move out of the United States easier,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “I am very sorry that you have to go through this – but to make it political is sad. Many are losing everything – try and keep that in mind as you comment.”

One follower essentially told Handler by making comments like that, she would wind up going to hell.

“It’s going to be much hotter where you’re going. Might as well stay and get used to the heat,” the follower wrote adding fire emojis. Handler didn’t take kindly to that tweet and promptly responded.

“I spend my life devoting my time and money to others. Don’t ever talk to me about compassion or charity. Talk to me when you spend your days helping [a] stranger that you’ll never meet,” she wrote.

Handler was recently under fire in early November when she tweeted about the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church.

“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot [and] killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans,” she wrote at the time.

