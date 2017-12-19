Menu
youtube_usa suits markle gown Read this Next

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
Advertisement

Mark Salling seems to be taking responsibility for his actions.

The former “Glee” actor reportedly appeared in court on Monday after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to E! News. He will face sentencing in March and is currently out on bail.


In October, Salling decided to take the plea deal and will serve four to seven years in prison, followed by a supervised release for 20 years. He must also register as a sex offender and pay restitution to each victim. He has reportedly agreed to pay upward of $50,000 to each victim that has requested compensation.

RELATED: Before taking a plea deal, “Glee” alum Mark Salling reportedly tried to take his own life

“Mark is focused on accepting responsibility and atoning for his conduct,” his attorney, Michael Proctor, told E! News in a statement.

Salling was originally arrested in December 2015 after police were tipped off and found the child pornography in his home.

His ex-girlfriend and former “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera wrote in her tell-all, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up,” that she wasn’t too surprised when she heard the news.

“My son’s nanny actually told me about it when the story broke,” she wrote. “I can’t say I was totally shocked, but still — WTF? Then I had no doubt that God really did have my back along the way. When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever, but can you imagine if that didn’t happen? And I was laying there in bed when the battering ram came through the door?”

She claimed they kept their three-year relationship a secret at the urging of Salling’s publicist.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show
People

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show

,
A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
People

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle

,
Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage
People

Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage

,
After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents
People

After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents

,
Advertisement