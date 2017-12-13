Menu
Tom Hanks had a lot to say about "high maintenance" Meryl Streep, and most of it wasn't nice
Do we hear wedding bells in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s future?

Sources close to the couple reportedly told PEOPLE that the two lovebirds very well may be getting engaged over the holidays.


“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” the source dished. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

Lopez and Rodriguez already seem to have blended into one big, happy family as Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella are already close with Lopez’s twins Max and Emme.

“They are very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family,” the source said. “Jennifer feels Alex is her true soulmate and can’t believe how happy she is with him.”

On Tuesday, the Lopez and Rodriguez families gathered together to spread the Christmas cheer and decorate the Christmas tree. Lopez shared the family fun with fans on her Instagram story, showing off the final product at the very end.

Instagram/JLo
Instagram/JLo
Instagram/JLo
Instagram/JLo

Maybe she’ll find something sparkly under there on Christmas Day!

Jennifer Lopez may be getting a big, sparkly gift from Alex Rodriguez for Christmas this year Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
Advertisement