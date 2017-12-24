Happy birthday, Ryan Seacrest!

On Dec. 24, the “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” co-host celebrated his 43rd birthday, and Kelly Ripa was among those celebrating his big day.





To mark the occasion, Ripa took to Instagram and looked back on some of their favorite memories together in a sweet gallery.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ryanseacrest ! You are a true friend and make everyday brighter. Your kindness, generosity, talent and humor inspire me daily. May your fondue pot always be full! ❤️🎂 ⭐️🎄,” she wrote.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa shared the most adorable photos of her kids from Christmases past

Ahead of his special day, Seacrest got the party started on social media with this sweet birthday throwback featuring his sister Meredith.

“Fondue and fam time. Excited for tomorrow :),” he wrote.

Fans were quick to celebrate the “American Idol” host and shared birthday wishes in the comments section of his post.

“Happy Birthday @ryanseacrest!! May all your wishes come true. Also Merry Christmas and a fantastic new year to you and your family!” one fan wrote.



Another added, “Happy Birthday to you Ryan! Wishing you everything wonderful in this coming year; health, love, happiness and your continued success! 🎂💫🎁.”

Happy birthday!