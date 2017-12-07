The holidays were a “tense” time for Michael Buble and his family last year, as his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in November 2016, but things are looking much better for the singer this time around.





“This time last year, the holidays were a tense time for the Buble family,” a source close to the family shared with Entertainment Tonight. “When Noah received a cancer diagnosis, Michael immediately made the decision to step away from his work. It was really a scary time for everyone.”

Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato are helping their 4-year-old son as he goes through treatment and have remained hopeful throughout the process. According to the source, Noah is “doing very well.”

“He’s an energetic little boy!” the source revealed, adding that the Bubles have become stronger as a family during Noah’s cancer battle. “Events like this put everything in perspective … There’s no doubt Christmas will be extra special at the Buble household this year.”

Buble is also “in a really good head space right now” after taking almost a year off of singing in order to focus on his son’s health. After dropping out of the Juno Awards last year, the singer will be hosting the event this year. He also announced last month that he’d be returning to work and will be performing in Europe next summer, with one show in Ireland and one in London.

The couple shared the news of their son’s health in a heartfelt statement following his diagnosis and indicated that he’d be going through treatment in the United States.

“We’ve always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now.”

