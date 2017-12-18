Rose McGowan let the world know how she felt about Meryl Streep and other actresses who will be protesting sexual misconduct in Hollywood at this year’s Golden Globes.





According to PEOPLE, many actresses have decided to wear black to the upcoming awards show to silently protest sexual harassment in the wake of allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, former “TODAY” anchor Matt Lauer, comedian Louis C.K., Russell Simmons, agent Adam Venit and others.

Many of the nominees and presenters, including Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Streep are among the women who reportedly plan on wearing black to the Golden Globes and many of the other award shows throughout the season.

McGowan, who was one of the first to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, turned on Streep over the weekend in a nasty rant on Twitter.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Page Six. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks had a lot to say about “high maintenance” Meryl Streep, and most of it wasn’t nice

Marchesa is a fashion label co-founded by Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman in 2004. Chapman announced she was leaving the producer following the emergence of the allegations.

In October, Streep slammed Weinstein in a statement originally published on the Huffington Post.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” she told the publication. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

She continued, “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”

Streep claimed that she did not know about Weinstein’s alleged behavior at the time of the news.

“I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts,” she said. “And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.”

The Golden Globes airs Jan. 7.