Padma Lakshmi was right by “Top Chef” contestant Fatima Ali’s side before she underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumor removed from her shoulder.





The host shared a photo on Instagram following the visit to show some love to Ali as she headed into surgery.

“I’d love it if everyone joins me today in saying a special prayer for our @cheffati who went into surgery a couple hours ago. She was in good spirits when we walked her into OR, and am hoping for a great outcome today. #topchef#topchefmemories @bravotopchef#fuckcancer,” she wrote on Jan. 16.

That same day, Ali shared her own image on Instagram, asking for prayers from her fans.

“Going in for surgery today to get that tumor out of my left shoulder. Feeling content knowing I have so many well wishers and prayers from all around the world. ♥️ #fuckcancer,” she wrote.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma last year and has been keeping fans updated on social media as she battles the cancer.

For the premiere of “Top Chef,” Ali shared a cheeky photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a chef’s hat made by her nurses.

“My nurses are the best!!! Trying to get me pumped up for the premier tonight of #Topchef. Feeling a bit lost because of the changes since filming but I’m determined to stay positive. #teamfati#bravo #chef #fuckcancer,” she wrote.

“Top Chef” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

