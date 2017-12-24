Menu
Kelly Ripa showed "Live!" co-host Ryan Seacrest some love on his 43rd birthday
What’s that old saying? You can take the girl out of the party, but you can never take the party out of the girl?


It’s something like that and Paris Hilton definitely took it to a whole new level with these home renovations. The former party girl took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to show off the night club she had installed in her home.

“I love the night club I had made in my house. #ClubParis,” she wrote on Twitter.

A decade ago, Hilton was the queen of the social scene and often hopped from one party to another on a nightly basis, so it’s only fitting that she would put a club in her home.

Hilton recently reflected on her party days when she dished about that 2006 girls night she had with Britney Spears and Lindsey Lohan. According to Hilton, she and Spears were enjoying a night on the town when Lohan crashed the party.

“Well, actually it was just Brit and I out, and then she [Lohan] just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Hilton said of the “Holy Trinity” photo.

Hilton’s at-home club is decked out with black and gold wallpaper and black furniture. Of course, no night club is complete without photos of a beautiful woman, which just so happens to be Hilton herself.

Fans were clearly not surprised with her new home installation and the reactions on Twitter were down-right hilarious!

Nightclub, shrine, either way, we want in!

Paris Hilton just built a nightclub inside of her house, because of course she did Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
