It may have been snowing, but Ryan Phillippe was nothing but hot!

In a sizzling new photo, the 43-year-old actor — and ex-husband to Reese Witherspoon — showed fans just how much he’s recovered since a “freak accident” over the summer nearly cost him his leg.





“Movin snowflakes by the O-Z,” Phillippe captioned the hunky shirtless photo of himself. The post-Christmas pic featured Phillippe surrounded by falling snow while wearing only a gray beanie and gray charcoal shorts, with several tattoos on full display.

movin snowflakes by the O-Z A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:31am PST

The “Shooter” actor was all smiles for the holidays with no evidence of his injuries in former injuries in sight. Back in July, a family outing turned scary when Phillippe was crushed by a utility task vehicle that was hurtling towards a crowd, reported PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, the actor was off-roading with a friend when the UTV flipped over. In an attempt to right it, the UTV — without parking brake being on — nearly rolled into a crowd. Phillippe’s leg was reportedly pulled underneath and crushed. He thanked supportive fans in a since-deleted Instagram photo featuring him propped up in a hospital bed.

He later gave a more detailed explanation for those wondering at the time what had happened.

“Hey, guys. I didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter,” he wrote over a series of tweets. “I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon.”

From his most recent update, it’s clear the former “Cruel Intentions” star is feeling — and definitely looking — more than great.