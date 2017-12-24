Menu
Update 9:30 a.m.: Luann de Lesseps, 52 and a star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” reality series, will be released without bond from Palm Beach County Jail, a judge ruled Sunday.


De Lesseps was released on her own recognizance. She is due in court on Jan. 25.

De Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, said an assistant state’s attorney.

Palm Beach County Sheriff

“I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said De Lesseps told people prior to her arrest.

De Lesseps, who has no prior offenses, will be allowed to go back to New York, said Judge Ted Booras.

Booras, acknowledging De Lesseps’ fame, said she should hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said.

De Lesseps was advised by Booras not to incriminate herself and respond to him when he said she might have a drinking problem.

“Don’t say anything,” he told the reality star.

Orginal story: “The Countess,” a Real Housewives of New York City reality star, was arrested by Palm Beach police this morning.

Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m.

De Lesseps is a former wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps and retained the French royal title after their 2009 divorce until her remarriage in 2016. She was married to Tom D’Agostino Jr. until earlier this year.

“RHONY” star arrested after an alleged night of drunken debauchery while vacationing in Florida Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Meryl Kornfield, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

