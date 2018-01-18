Menu
Former President Barack Obama sent his “best friend,” former first lady Michelle Obama, a sweet birthday gift and message on her birthday, and Michelle couldn’t help but share a sneak peek on Instagram.


Mrs. Obama celebrated her 54th birthday on Wednesday, and to honor her special day, the former president sent her flowers at her office and shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.

“Thank you @BarackObamafor the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are,” the former first lady wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the flowers and note that were waiting in her office.

The United States’ 44th president also sent out a sweet message to his wife of 25 years, captioning an Instagram photo of the couple, “You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama.”

The former first couple has been enjoying their post-White House life. They have been spotted together traveling around the globe over the past year, and the former president shared that he’s happy to be out of the White House because he “missed” his wife during the busy eight years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

