One singer found a creative way to remember her grandmother with the use of technology and a little bit of ink.

Singer, singwriter, and producer s.o.s., who uses Twitter handle @sakyrahh, posted a video where she used her tattoo to hear a birthday message from her grandmother. She explained that her grandmother passed away when she was a junior in high school. Before she passed, the singer’s grandmother left her a very special voicemail containing a birthday message.





My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

The singer used an app to translate the message into a sound wave and got the sound wave tattooed on her chest. She can use an app to play the sound whenever she wants to hear her grandmother’s voice.

She shared the app to answer any questions people might have had.

https://t.co/FaESU3hLRq That’s how I got this tattoo for those asking ❤️ — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

People were a bit confused.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO I need you to break this down for me sis. 😂😂😂😂 — 02/27🌸 (@xoxo_chayil) January 3, 2018

How does this technologically work? — Bucket (@DreamVille101) January 3, 2018

One Twitter user attempted to explain.

The same way any recording works. The pitch, volume, intonation is all stored in the size and shape of the waveform. All you need is a way to decode said waveform — The Anti-Social Socialist (@MassiveMogul) January 3, 2018

But there were still some questions to be had.

But what I’m wondering is how exact the tattoo artist had to be because I feel like drawing a digital representation with a needle on someone’s skin would cause line lengths to vary and be inconsistent yet I’m assuming that recording sounds just like her grandma. 🤔 — Bucket (@DreamVille101) January 3, 2018

You're partly right. Unfortunately the truth of how this works is less magical. In reality, the app stores an image of the waveform. When a similar image appears, it plays the audio file. It's not "reading" it from the skin. It's simply looking at it like a QR code. — Photoshop Fails (@ThePeopleJudge) January 3, 2018

One user shared her own special tribute to her grandmother who had also passed on.

Wowww, your idea was amazing😍. My grandma passed away in September so I decided to get a hummingbird and her signature from one of my birthday cards. The only reason I got a hummingbird is because my mom kept seeing one in our kitchen window randomly. So I figured why not❤️ pic.twitter.com/jdFY5xcMCB — lilred✨👑 (@rarebeaauty) January 3, 2018

Others were just intrigued.

this is so dope. aight y’all, tattooing someone’s name just became outdated — Ré. (@allthatisB) January 3, 2018

