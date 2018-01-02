After a week at Mar-a-Lago with her presidential family, Tiffany Trump headed to sunny California to spend New Year’s Eve with a very different kind of group.





The first daughter was an honored guest at a Los Angeles bash hosted by heir to the Playboy throne Cooper Hefner and featuring scores of the infamous Playboy Bunnies. The 24-year-old was spotted rocking a silver, sequined mini dress which matched the shiny costumes donned by the group — and she gave them a run for their money. She was photographed speaking to Cooper and posing beside his fiancee, Scarlett Byrne, as well as other friends, reported the Daily Mail.

The event marked the first New Year’s Eve bash since magazine founder Hugh Hefner’s death on Sept. 27. He was 91 years old. According to the Daily Mail, the late Hefner had wanted Marla Maples — Tiffany’s mother and Donald Trump’s second wife — to feature in his controversial magazine just three years before Tiffany’s birth. However, the actress turned down a whopping $1 million offer — and for a noble reason.

“I’m thankful for my body, but I didn’t want to exploit it,” she reportedly said. “How would I ever be taken seriously?”