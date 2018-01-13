Carter Oosterhouse apparently has nothing to worry about.
That’s because, despite facing a sexual assault allegation, he has the full support of TLC executive Nancy Daniels, who says the reboot of “Trading Spaces” is still on.
“At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show,” Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California.
Kailey Kaminsky, a makeup artist on his HGTV show “Carter Can,” has alleged that Oosterhouse pressured her into “performing oral sex during the production of the show.”
Oosterhouse, however, did acknowledge that he was in a relationship with Kaminsky.
Meanwhile, his wife, actress Amy Smart went on Instagram to defend her hubby.
We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period. A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light. This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed. When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim. IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person. There are plenty of relationships I wish I could go back and make different choices about, but it was on me to decide. We need to take responsibility and learn from our mistakes and choices. Women are powerful and we need to be reminded of the strength and power we hold and learn ways to take care of ourselves so we don’t find ourselves saying yes when we really need to say no. The article is very damaging and cruel to one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men I have the privilege of knowing and I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful. This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair. Enough is enough, this is a plea to the writers, outlets and media…More due diligence needs to be done before crafting headlines and stories. Have discernment when you tell a story and please consider the source and story before just printing anything to get readers and viewers. #lovethesetwo
Oosterhouse was not a panelist for the show at Friday’s critic gathering, although he was scheduled to appear as one.