A gigantic hog is on the loose in Alabama, and it’s the most American thing we’ve seen all day

What’s more American than apple pie and baseball? Maybe nothing, but seeing a giant hog just hanging out on the sidewalk may come close. At least, down South.

Angela Rena of Phenix City, Alabama, saw the massive pig roaming her neighborhood and she uploaded footage of the video to Facebook. According to Rena to local station WVTM, the animal had yet to be captured after the footage had been released.

“I was in Fontaine Park in Phenix City. I’m not sure if anyone called Animal Control,” she said.

“I just had to turn back around and take some pics. There were a couple cars slowing down looking as they were leaving Fontaine Park.”

Twitter user Corey Elliot was one of many people who shared their lack of shock at seeing something like this come from this southern state.

Although it is unclear if this hog was feral, Alabama state has apparently been dealing with a growing feral hog problem for a while. The animals reproduce quickly and have few natural predators.

If that’s the case, maybe this loner was on the search for a partner who could help him contribute to the hog population.