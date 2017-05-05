He’s an underdog, but Patch is “eyeing” the Kentucky Derby crown

The one-eyed horse Patch is the odds-on fan favorite at tomorrow’s running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Patch suffered a track accident early in his career, causing the eye injury that required surgery in June 2016. Veterinarians found “massive inflammation in the globe of the [left] eye,” and had to remove it.

After the surgery, his trainer wasn’t sure of how the horse would perform back on the track, but Patch surprised everyone, hardly slowing down. The thoroughbred recently placed second in the Louisiana Derby, qualifying him for the Derby.





Patch has racing in his blood; his father was 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags.

“He’s an underdog with a disability, but he doesn’t let that disability keep him on the sidelines,” ESPN’s Jeannine Edwards said on Good Morning America.

With current odds at 30-1, Patch is one lovable longshot.