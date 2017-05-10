NBA coach Stan Van Gundy swoops in and saves puppy on Adoption Day

A special-needs puppy who drew national attention last week when he was the last dog remaining at a clear the shelters event has finally been adopted, according to The Detroit Free Press.

RELATED: An animal shelter was forced to close for the night but you’ll see that it was with great reason

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy and his family adopted the Labrador retriever mix, named Eastwood, on Tuesday at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs, Mich.





Eastwood, who has an eye defect and leg deformity that might require surgery some day, is a friendly pooch, says the Van Gundy family.

Kim, Stan’s wife, told a local TV station that without the adoption day “our family would not have seen Eastwood.”

RELATED: This is how happy a shelter dog looks outside of its shelter

The free adoption event saved 1,600 pets at 66 shelters across the state.