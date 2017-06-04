A country cutie just tied the knot with the love of her life

Known best to country music fans for her 2010 singles “Drop On By” and “Giddy On Up,” Laura Bell Bundy is also known the world over as an actress and Broadway star who played Elle Woods in the “Legally Blonde” musical, among other roles.

She’s also now known as a married woman.

On the afternoon of June 3, Laura wed TBS television executive Thom Hinkle in a ceremony at a horse track in Arcadia, Calif., according to a story in People Magazine. The article notes that Laura donned a “custom Sherri Hill gown that featured all-over lace, beading along the bodice, a strapless sweetheart neckline and a long, elegant mermaid-style train.”





“I knew I wanted a dress that was more sexy and slinky than ‘Cinderella goofy’ or big,” she told PeopleStyle exclusively. “The dress is elegant with some beading detail and also has a simplicity to it which I wanted.”

Fans of the Kentucky-raised cutie knew she was deeply in love via various Instagram posts that she has shared with her fans in recent years, including the one in which she announced their late 2015 engagement. “He is my rock. My Partner. My Best Friend. My roomie. My champion. My greatest most fun challenge. My make-out Partner. He’s the reason to my rhyme & he’s attempting to make me an honest woman,” she wrote.

Congrats to the happy couple!