A country star’s daughter takes the mic again for a cool cover

We have to think there’s something in the genes when we listen to Craig Campbell’s oldest daughter, Preslee, sing.

At the age of 6, this little firecracker took the 50-yard line at a Toombs County, Georgia high school football game and fearlessly delivered the national anthem with her little hand over her heart. And now, three years and a handful of radio appearances with her dad later, Presley is only getting better.

Her famous father, Craig, captured a little hidden camera video of his daughter singing Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” and it is pretty dang impressive! What adds to the pitch perfect performance is that Presley is in tree pose—yoga, y’all—the whole time while her little sister, Kinni Rose, jumps, twirls and cartwheels around her in an interpretative dance that also shows some real potential.





•Hidden Camera• #PresleeCampbell #issues @imjmichaels A post shared by Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

We aren’t sure which side of the tree Kinni gets her dancing skills, but Preslee’s voice could come from either Craig or wife Mindy, who is also a singer-songwriter. Maybe it’s time for a daddy-daughter duet on Craig’s next album!