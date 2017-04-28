A country star’s new style could have come courtesy of his new lady

Whenever we see someone make a major change in their appearance, or at least in their wardrobe, we have to wonder if there was an outside influence, like a new boyfriend or girlfriend. In Jake Owen’s case, though…well, we just aren’t sure.

Jake usually wears comfy, casual and often beach-influenced attire on stage, even going barefoot when he can. On the red carpet, he’s proven to be quite dashing in slim-cut suits in saturated colors that make a bold statement without being crazy. Heck, he even pulled off a leopard print jacket for the CMA red carpet one year.





But now Jake has taken animal prints to a whole new level with his most recent purchase, and in the process combined his love of the beach with his occasional need to dress up.

On his Twitter page, Jake shared a photo of himself in a summer suit with a fun flamingo print that you have to see it to believe. And it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen him in.

Flamingo suit on point. Found it at Kohls. Hellllllllooooooo pic.twitter.com/p3xAea284S — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) April 26, 2017

After giving it some thought, we’re pretty sure that Jake’s new girlfriend, Erica, had nothing to do with this current fashion statement. Jake, a native of Vero Beach, Florida, has an amazing sense of humor and he’s been using pink plastic flamingos to give away tickets to his show in Nashville, so it seems to suit the theme.

As silly as this suit seems, it’s hard to make this country star look bad. He’s one of those guys who just seems to be getting better looking with age and it’s hard to find anyone in country music that’s more likable than he is.

And hey, if we’re way off base here and flamingo suits are this season’s trend for men, you can pick up the exact one that Jake wears at Kohl’s.