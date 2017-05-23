A Hollywood hunk fans girls over this country star’s generous gift

What would you do if your favorite country star handmade you a mixtape of their album after they heard you were a big fan? Guess what? Your response probably isn’t much different than Hollywood’s Chris Pratt, who received just such a thing from country star Chris Stapleton.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star couldn’t control his joy upon receiving a tape copy of the country singer’s newest album release “From a Room: Volume 1.” In a video on his Instagram page, the actor shares his surprise and joy, saying:

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a giant country music fan and happen to be a big fan of Chris Stapleton. I think I mentioned that a couple of times in interviews and he possibly caught wind of that. I’ve actually never met him in person, but guess what? He just sent me my own, personalized Chris Stapleton mix tape. Oooooh, snap!





Pratt was so overwhelmed that he momentarily lost his train of thought, but then thanked Stapleton, calling him “Mr. Stapleton.”

In addition to the tape copy of “From a Room,” Stapleton included an old school Sony Walkman so Pratt could truly enjoy the album.

#chrisstapleton sent me my very own customized TAPE of his new album!!! #fromaroomvolume1 Totally unsolicited. Never met him. He musta heard what a big fan I am. If you haven't heard his music do so if you please. And go see #guardiansofthegalaxy 2 in theatres! A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 21, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Coincidentally, “From a Room: Volume 1” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” came out on the same date — May 5.