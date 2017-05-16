A “Nashville” star pays a beautiful tribute to fallen costar

As television fans mourned the loss of actor Powers Boothe on May 14, his co-stars on “Nashville” found their own ways to pay tribute to their fallen co-star.

One of them was Charles Esten.

RELATED: A “Nashville” star takes us inside her Music City dream home

“This is how I will remember this kind and charismatic man I was thrilled and honored to work with,” wrote Charles on his Instagram page alongside a video of Powers singing “Honky Tonk Man” on the Ryman Auditorium stage during a “Nashville” season one party. “I was a huge fan when we met. I became even more of one as, through his warmth and generosity, I got to know him a little better. What I’ll remember most was his deep bond with, and his obvious love for, his wonderful wife and college sweetheart, Pamela. It’s her that he’s singing to in this clip. My heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to her and to their family.”





RELATED: “Nashville” star Charles Esten hopes fans find healing in his portrayal of grief

Charles went on to talk about Powers’ impact on him and the entire “Nashville” cast.

“Rest In Peace, Powers,” he wrote. “With your singular presence, you elevated every project you were ever a part of – most definitely including ours. We were blessed to have you in, and on, Nashville.”