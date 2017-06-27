A young patient is moved to tears over this surprise visit from a country star 

We are continually amazed at the generosity, kindness and compassion of country artists, whether they are newbies just getting their feet wet in the format, or established big leaguers headlining arenas and stadiums. And while Cody Johnson’s name may be new to some right now, if you ask Texas country fans, they’ll tell you he’s as much of a superstar there as Luke, Tim, Jason and Keith.

Danielle Gray will tell you he isn’t just a great singer-songwriter, he’s one heckuva nice guy, too.

RELATED: These six, sexy country music cowboys have got us weak in the knees





According to the Dallas Morning News, the pretty young lady was devastated when, after purchasing tickets two months earlier, she was going to have to miss Cody’s sold-out show in Fort Worth. Unfortunately, Dani has cystic fibrosis, and when the week of the show rolled around, she ended up being admitted into the hospital.

Knowing how disappointed her friend Dani was, Victoria O’Brien launched a campaign to get the country star to visit her gal pal. After posting on Facebook and emailing Cody’s management, her persistence paid off.

RELATED: This hot cowboy gives George Strait the Texas treatment

Obviously, Dani was overcome with emotion as soon as Cody walked through the door of her hospital room, but her reaction was so sincere that even the red-headed cowboy was almost moved to tears.

Us too!

But dang, check out Cody’s pared down performance of his recent hit single, “With You I Am,” and you’ll understand why Dani was so heartbroken to miss his show. Even with just a guitar, he’s amazing.

We get it Danielle!