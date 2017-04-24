Amy Earnhardt shares video of a whole new side of hubby Dale Jr.

NASCAR fans have long known about the fierce racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. can be when he is at the track. And in recent years, fans have even learned more about his softer side, as he has shared a number of photos on his socials of his ongoing love story with his wife, Amy.

But, it’s Amy who recently showed fans a whole new side of the hard racer.

“This is what it looks like watching @dalejr talk on the phone,” Amy shared on her Instagram page April 23 of Dale Jr. in fast forward. “I’ve been trying to catch this on film for a long time. Never mind the odd room, redecorating! #pacer #alwaysturningleft.”





Dale Jr. has a bit of extra time on his hands as of late, as the regularly scheduled race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 23 was rescheduled for April 24. This also gave Dale Jr. a bit more time to be on his socials over the weekend, conversing with fans about how he feels about the track.

“I don’t mind the bottom at all,” Dale said about the track’s trend of multi-groove racing. “Current pace is quick. If it slows a bit more for race then it’ll be reminiscent of the old Bristol.”