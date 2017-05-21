Blake Shelton gets honest about his friendship with Adam Levine

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are sometimes confused about whether Blake Shelton has a close friendship with fellow coach Adam Levine or whether their competitive relationship could be better defined as “frenemies.”

Blake doesn’t clear up the confusion with his frequent — but generally good-natured — pot shots at Adam, in which he criticizes everything from Adam’s hair color of the moment to his wardrobe. And in a recent interview with Nashville’s daily newspaper, The Tennessean, Blake still doesn’t make the nature of their relationship any more clear.

RELATED: Blake Shelton’s girlfriend leaves fans in tears with farewell tribute to “The Voice”





“We are constantly at each other’s throats, and sometimes, we really do get mad at each other,” Blake told the paper. “We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable. It brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship.”

Blake also said the Maroon 5 frontman knows how to “drive me crazy. And I know every trick to get under his skin.” He added, “Until someone is crying, it doesn’t stop.” Wow!

RELATED: Country newcomer Luke Combs just sang the hell out of a Blake Shelton classic

At the same time, Blake said Adam has been a supportive presence in his life. “I’ve stayed at the man’s house with him. He’s one of the best friends that I have, but I still want to kill him sometimes.”

So, did any of that clear up the nature of their relationship for you? We didn’t think so.