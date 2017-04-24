Blake Shelton sets the relationship record straight for wondering fans

OK, we’re just going to admit it. When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first got together, we were a little puzzled by this mis-matchup between an Oklahoma country boy and a California rock diva. We’ll also admit that when we witnessed the insane chemistry between them, we were all in and loving “Shefani.” But heck, even Blake admits that their romance is puzzling.

During an appearance on the popular morning news show “Today,” Blake told “The Voice” host Carson Daly, “I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their heads around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don’t blame ‘em.”





Their “opposites attract” relationship is still happily puzzling, but there’s just no denying the “attract” part of that equation and, unfortunately, that makes the couple a target for the gossip mongers. Once in a while, the rumors get a little ugly, but for the most part, the gossip is relatively harmless and even funny, which reflects how much this superstar celebrity couple has endeared themselves to the public. Still, the pair gets a little weary of seeing the speculation about the specifics of their relationship.

“I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” Blake said. “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it.”

He went on to say, “Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face.”

Sorry, Blake and Gwen, but we do wonder if there is a wedding in your future together and maybe even a mini Shefani or two, but mostly, we just want you to be happy. Cheers!