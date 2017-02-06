Blake Shelton shares a sneak peek of his brand-new, sexy video

Considering Blake Shelton’s backstory, you have to wonder whom he might be singing about in his brand-new single, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” or if the video will give us any hints.

Well, it looks like we are about to find out.

RELATED: Looks like Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani love being domestic together

Blake headed to his social media channels on Feb. 6 to announce that he will be releasing the “spankin’ new” music video for the song, which is the latest cut from his most recent album, “If I’m Honest.” The announcement also included a short clip of the new video, enticing fans with its sexy feel already.





As country music fans know, Blake’s latest album was partly created in the days and months following his divorce from Miranda Lambert.

“When I started going through what I went through last year, the last thing on my mind was making a record,” Blake told “Rolling Stone Country.” “I was trying to figure out how I was going to piece my life back together. And I figured out making this record helped me get that out of my system.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert gives fans more details about life after Blake Shelton

The new video comes on the heels of more good news for Blake, whose latest hit, “A Guy With A Girl,” recently became his 23rd No. 1 hit. “The success of this song and this album is because of the fans and people who love country music,” Blake said in a recent press release. “Thanks to all y’all.”

Blake begins his Doing It To Country Songs Tour in Bakersfield, California on Feb. 16 alongside “The Voice” Season 11 champion Sundance Head and fellow “The Voice” favorite RaeLynn.