Carrie Underwood remembers the moment that completely changed her life with this special note

Carrie Underwood may have won the “American Idol” crown more than a decade ago, but she’ll never forget the whirlwind moment that changed her life.

The country music superstar celebrated her 12-year anniversary of winning the singing competition on May 25. She marked her milestone on Instagram with throwback photos and a few heartwarming words.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood has worked her butt off for this major award

She writes, “12 years later and I’m still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT.”





12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 25, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

The May 2005 shots above show a young Carrie in tears, as she accepts her new role as the fourth season “American Idol” champ. At the time, she beat out talented singer and runner-up Bo Bice.

These days, Carrie has plenty of awards stacked in her trophy case, as she is a seven-time Grammy award winner. Not only that, but she has also released 24 No. 1 hits to date. And, did we mention that she’s married to hunky hockey player, Mike Fisher, whose Nashville Predators just made it to the Stanley Cup?

Talk about thriving in her life!

RELATED: Rumors continue to swirl around Carrie Underwood

Carrie’s anniversary is especially sweet, as “American Idol” is scheduled for a reboot. The program, which wrapped in 2016 after a 15-season run on FOX, will return in March 2018 on new network ABC.

Take a look at Carrie’s crowning moment in the video above.