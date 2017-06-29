Danica Patrick candidly discusses what life might look like after racing

Nothing is for certain in life, especially when you are a big time NASCAR star. No matter how good you are at your craft, there are times when sponsors change, or your sport changes or you personally just decide that you want to spend your time doing something else.

Danica Patrick might be getting to that point.

In a revealing story written for Adweek, Danica reveals some interesting details on what she is doing in her life these days to possibly prepare for a time when she climbs from the car for the last time.





“Now it’s time to show who I am off the track,” she writes in the article. “I’ve proven myself in my racing career, so now I am tapping into my personal passions that transcend the sport to round out my marketing portfolio. What once started as hobbies, like yoga, strength training and healthy eating, have now become my brand pillars; ones that I share with my fans on a daily basis.”

Indeed, Danica’s finesse within the social media arena has impressed many, along with her moves on the yoga mat. Yet, don’t expect Danica to make any moves to end her racing career anytime soon.

“The biggest thing to remember is that all of this takes time,” she writes. “I have been racing for 26 years, and I am just now adding exploring my off-track passions to my already busy competition schedule. It is a lot of work and you have to sell yourself, but by carefully curating your personal brand portfolio around who you are—through social media, closely aligned partnerships and strategic business investments—you will find success.”