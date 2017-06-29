Danica Patrick just went and made this tractor look sexy

There’s no question that NASCAR driver Danica Patrick knows her way around a racecar, but that’s not the only motorized vehicle the petite brunette can handle. It looks like Danica is also very comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor. And much like Kenny Chesney, we think DP makes a tractor look darn sexy!

Danica shared a photo of herself chugging along on a blue Ford 4600. But what really makes the picture great is the glass of red wine she has hoisted over her head as if she was toasting the beautiful day. She captions the image, simply, “Throttle up! @ford”





Throttle up! @ford A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

We aren’t sure if Danica was actually driving the tractor—she does own Somnium vineyard in the Napa Valley—but it appears that, following the race at Sonoma the weekend prior, she was spending a little downtime with a bevy of fellow beauties.

❤️💛💚💙💜💖 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Danica is off to qualify for the Coke Zero 400 in Daytona, which takes place July 1. Then it’s the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis on July 8.