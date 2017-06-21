Faith Hill reveals the reason she would have left husband Tim McGraw

Their chemistry is magical and palpable and all of the wonderful things that epitomize #RelationshipGoals. We can’t imagine that anything could ever pull Faith Hill and Tim McGraw apart, they’re just so in love. However, Faith recently revealed one little bit of info that would have made her pack her bags.

In a fun interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” this enchanting couple spoke a lot about their insanely successful “Soul2Soul: The World Tour,” but it was an offhand comment from Faith that caught us by surprise.

RELATED: When it comes to building anticipation, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to do it





Discussing their hit-filled setlist, it was disclosed that there are some songs that Tim is just tired of performing, so he almost cut them from the show. While “Live Like You Were Dying” is a fan favorite, it’s also a Faith favorite, so there was no negotiating there. “I would’ve packed my bags and left if he’d done that,” Faith said.

Of course, she is exaggerating, and we get it, but we’re just surprised it wasn’t one of their more poignant love songs that made Faith offer that ultimatum. We get goose bumps when they go face-to-face for “I Need You,” but hey, tomatoes, to-MAH-toes. Some people want skydiving and Rocky Mountain climbing, and others want a good show of PDA.

RELATED: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are giving us goose bumps with their sexy new video

Could we just be greedy and have both, please? And hot, heaping second helpings?