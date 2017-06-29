Gruesome details emerge surrounding the death of aspiring singer

The death of aspiring singer and former bartender Egypt Covington has broken the hearts of many as of late.

And yes, the story just got sadder.

RELATED: An aspiring country singer’s dad breaks down over her tragic death

News reports coming out of her home state of Michigan now say that the 27-year-old woman died in her own home as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. News reports also say that she might have known her killer, and was in fact out for the evening with a friend the night before she was found, based on a series of text messages she sent.





Friends, family and fans will join together on July 1 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to pay tribute to the aspiring singer. Anyone with information are urged to contact the Van Buren Township police at 734-699-8930. No arrests had been made at this time.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood debuts a new look for football season

Country music was something that Egypt loved, and she appeared in a number of local singing competitions in Michigan. In fact, a YouTube video showcased Egypt’s talents in the “W4 Country Idol Final” back in 2014, covering Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

She won that competition.

We pray that this devastating case comes to a close soon.