Gwen Stefani showers Blake Shelton with birthday gifts and kisses

Blake Shelton turned 41 years old on June 18. So, Gwen Stefani made sure to shower her beau with plenty of love and affection.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 47, posted a series of photos on Instagram in honor of her country cowboy’s special day, which included a very unusual, custom-made cake.

One shot, which you can see below, shows the pair of nearly two years stealing celebration kisses for the camera. For the occasion, Gwen sported a braided forehead headband and freshly applied makeup, while Blake donned his signature ball cap.





I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Gwen wrote, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx.”

In another shot, fans get a glimpse of Blake’s armadillo-shaped birthday cake. The tall drink of water posed next to the (hopefully) delicious creation that was adorned with metallic gold scales. Gwen captioned, “Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake.”

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

The country crooner also received a circular cake with white frosting and birthday candles, which you can see in the video above!

Blake seemed to enjoy his birthday festivities and didn’t hesitate to showcase his silly side. He chatted with family and friends while balancing a perfectly wrapped present on his head.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Gwen filmed the goofy moment, and shared it with fans online. She wrote, “Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton.”

Following the fun-filled afternoon, Blake took to Twitter with words of gratitude for his girlfriend and fans. He wrote, “Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41 … S**t, man, I’m beating the odds.”

Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41…. Shit man I'm beating the odds.😂 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 19, 2017

Of course, Blake’s birthday wasn’t the only big celebration. June 18 also marked father’s day, and Gwen’s dad, Dennis, was on hand to celebrate with his rock star daughter and the b-day boy.

Blake spread the love, and wrapped his arms around Gwen’s dad. He even planted a kiss on Dennis’ cheek.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

How cute!