It doesn’t get more heartwarming than this moment between a country star and his devoted fan

Every now and then country artists will invite one lucky fan onstage during their concerts to share the spotlight. And, in that time, the crowd watches on, as the star and his beloved fan share a moment that he’s bound to never forget.

That’s what happened for Tyler Farr and his super fan, Dylan Overmyer.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, one day ahead of his 33rd birthday, Tyler took to the stage at The City Center in Champaign, Illinois. During the show he brought up Dylan, a child with special needs, to duet on his hit, “A Guy Walks into A Bar.”





Dylan, who enjoys strumming on his six-string acoustic guitar, just so happened to be prepared that evening, because he brought his instrument with him. With his guitar in hand, he plucked along to the song, as his hero leaned into the microphone to deliver the lyrics. Then, Tyler adjusted the microphone stand to let Dylan shine on his own. And the crowd went wild!

Toward the end of the tune, the lights dimmed down, and the audience used their phones to create a glow inside the venue. That’s when Dylan gripped the mic and carried the singalong all the way to the final note.

Following their special moment, Tyler took to Instagram with his own photo to commemorate the evening. He captioned it, “My new buddy killed it on stage tonight!”

How sweet!