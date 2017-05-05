Jennifer Nettles suffers a serious injury after a nasty stage fall

Country superstar Jennifer Nettles suffered a broken rib May 4 after tripping “over a bulky lighting fixture” onstage, according to the New York Post.

The publication states that she cried out “I broke my rib” while lying on the stage before being rushed to Bellevue Hospital. The talent was on hand to perform at the Hammerstein Ballroom In New York City for a Time Inc. event pitching a new video series called “American Anthem.”

As news about the injury spread, Jennifer updated concerned fans via her various social media channels. “Hi loves,” she wrote in a series of tweets on May 4. “Thanks for all your kind wishes. Broken rib and banged up, but grateful. Maybe slowly moving for a bit. But I’ll rally. First time in all my [20-plus years] of performing to fall off a stage!!! First time for everything!!! Thanks for the love! Thank you to everyone, first responders, emt’s, and everyone at the hospital. Dr. Mordel and all the nurses. I am so grateful for you!”





Hi loves. Thanks for all your kind wishes. Broken rib and banged up, but grateful. Maybe slowly moving for a bit. But I'll rally😍 — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 4, 2017

First time in all my 20+ yrs of performing to fall off a stage!!! First time for everything!!! Thanks for the love! — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 4, 2017

Thank you to everyone, first responders, emt's, and everyone at the hospital.Dr. Mordel and all the nurses.I am so grateful for you!🤕👨🏻‍⚕️❤️ — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 4, 2017

She also shared the conversation she had with the first responders, indicating just how much pain she was in.

EMT: On a scale of 1-10 how bad does it hurt?

Me: It's not having a baby, but it's close. Off to rest now. ❤️🙏🏼 — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 4, 2017

Get well soon, Jennifer!