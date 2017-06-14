Lady Antebellum raises a glass to the single life in this late night performance

Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on June 13.

During their appearance, the band debuted their recent single, “Heart Break,” from their new album of the same name, which dropped on June 9.

RELATED: Looks like country trio Lady Antebellum might have something big brewing in 2017

In this clip, Lady A’s Hillary Scott shines with her signature vocals while her bandmates, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, strum on their acoustic guitars. Donning a figure-hugging black pantsuit, Hillary leans into a sparkly microphone to deliver the song lyrics that tout embracing the single life.





“I think it’s time to take a heart break/ Out late solo on a Saturday night/ Going out without a plus one/ I’m done falling over pickup lines,” she sings, while acting out the part by placing one hand on her hip. Toward the end of the performance the music slows down, only to build up once again to create an epic finish.

RELATED: Lady Antebellum is breathing a sigh of relief after a high-flying incident

Lady A’s performance on “Fallon” follows their June 12 appearance on “Good Morning America,” in which they performed their Top 15 (and rising) hit, “You Look Good.” Prior to that, they dazzled fans in Nashville as part of the annual CMA Music Festival, which took place June 8-11.

Lady A co-wrote “Heart Break,” with songwriters Jesse Frasure and Nicolle Galyon. Fans can purchase the new album at Cracker Barrel stores and online at CrackerBarrel.com.