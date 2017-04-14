Listen as this 4-year-old beauty delivers a spine-tingling hymn perfect for Easter

Last year around Easter, Claire Ryann Crosby amazed millions with her version of “Gethsemane,” which went on to get more than 6 million views on YouTube and caused millions to fall in love with her little voice and her big message.

And this year, the little 4-year-old has done it again.

Granted, Easter wouldn’t be Easter without the gorgeous and long-standing hymns that are sung on that beautiful Sunday morning each and every year. Many of these songs have been sung for generations. But sometimes, it just takes a 4-year-old to make us stop and hear a song in a whole new way.





Enter “Beautiful Savior.”

Claire’s version of “Beautiful Savior” is well on its way of going viral once again, picking up more than 150,000 views in its first day on YouTube. Of course, this year, she has many more fans thanks to her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the popularity of the viral videos she has released with her dad by her side.

And as this video demonstrates, Claire’s innocence and scrunchy smile that just might be too cute for words make everything she does absolutely priceless. We hope that purely listening to this performance helps to create an unforgettable Easter for you and your family.