Looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a date night to remember

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love was on full display at a romantic Los Angeles hot spot Sunday night.

According to “People,” the couple was spotted having dinner on the wood-framed patio at Cecconi’s, with Blake enjoying a martini while wearing a black buttoned-down shirt. Gwen had white wine and looked stunning in a casual, sleeveless red t-shirt.

According to an onlooker, Blake and Gwen looked very much in love throughout the dinner and were very polite to the fellow diners who approached their table. Things got a little messy when a busboy accidentally spilled a glass of water on Blake and Gwen’s table, but that didn’t seem to faze them either.





In fact, Blake and Gwen never seemed to take their eyes off each other throughout the meal. The “People” report goes on to say Blake and Gwen loved the restaurant’s breadsticks, too.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

We have a feeling this whole report would strike Blake as pretty funny. After all, who would notice a thing like breadsticks?

Blake would much rather chat about his music. His latest radio single, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” is the fifth hit release from his latest album, “If I’m Honest.” He’ll be singing that song when he and Kelly Clarkson play Soldier Field in Chicago on July 1.