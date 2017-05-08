Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized following stroke

Loretta Lynn’s publicist confirmed to Rare Country on May 8 that the country music legend remains hospitalized after a stroke. Country music fans will recall that news broke over the weekend that the 85-year-old singer-songwriter had been admitted to a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke on the night of May 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Since the news, friends and fans alike have expressed their concern about Loretta’s health, with many heading to their social media channels to express their sadness and unrelenting hope for the singer who has brought us hits such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “You’re Lookin’ At Country.”





Damn. Damn. Damn. Wishing all the best to Loretta Lynn. A lot of people don't realize she was ahead of her time. Much respect to her. — CC (@LeighMelone) May 5, 2017

God bless Cuzzin Loretta Lynn. We pray you get better quick darling! — Slim Sweeney (Greg) (@sweeneybrothers) May 8, 2017

Loretta Lynn is the COOLEST person ON THE PLANTED. PERIOD! BAR NONE!! get well, angel!! https://t.co/ZI8A400KUc — IRREDEEMABLE ANN E. (@anneddy90) May 8, 2017

On the morning of May 8, Loretta’s website listed two show postponements – one on May 12 in Pennsylvania and one on May 13 in Virginia. However, a healthy dose of shows remained on the schedule, including a show on May 27 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Loretta’s publicist says that any other updates regarding the country music legend’s condition will be shared on her socials. Until then, she remains in our thoughts and prayers.