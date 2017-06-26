Luke Bryan cracks himself up sending these wacky text messages

Just about every country fan out there dreams of getting a text message from country superstar Luke Bryan. What they’re not banking on is Luke actually reading their private text messages aloud onstage during a show.

Like WILL read your text messages if he borrows your phone to Google lyrics. pic.twitter.com/eUI4hN8jpz — Erin (@xxsh0tgun) June 26, 2017

That’s what happened to one unsuspecting fan when she handed her phone to Luke in the middle of a concert. Luke started out just searching song lyrics for a cover song he was looking to do. It didn’t end there, though.

Luke played a voice message left on the phone before commenting that a guy was blowing up this girl’s phone with texts.

Luke said, “Hold up. I’m fixing to go all up in your text messages.”

That’s when things got really out of hand.

The guy texting the girl had written, “Do you wanna drink?” Luke replied for her, typing “Chill your broke ass out.”

Ouch!

That guy will surely get a big kick out of knowing he was texting with none other than Luke Bryan, though.

After that whole text episode, Luke asked the girl if he could go through the photos on her phone. Thankfully, he was only joking, and that’s a really good thing. Even if you’re Luke Bryan, going through someone’s photos is definitely taking it too far!

Luke finally remembered what he was using the phone for and started searching for the song lyrics before eventually giving it back to the fan.

Look for more wacky moments like this one as Luke continues his “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour” all summer long!