Mike Fisher comes clean about the secret he and Carrie Underwood had to keep

Carrie Underwood and her hockey player husband Mike Fisher have no problem keeping a secret.

And, they proved that on Monday, April 17, before the Nashville Predators took on the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

The country music superstar surprised the hockey audience with the national anthem, ahead of the puck drop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. And, her performance was the talk of the town!

But, Mike, who captains the Predators, has so far remained quiet about his bride’s unannounced rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That is, until now. The star athlete opened up about his feelings toward his wife’s performance with local news station WKRN.





“It was fun, it was a cool moment,” he said. “You know, it got all of the guys fired up, and the crowd was amazing. It was awesome!”

“I didn’t tell too many people,” he added.

Carrie – a seven-time Grammy winner – has been to many of her man’s hockey games. However, this marks the first-time that she’s ever performed the patriotic song on the ice before a Preds game. And, aside from her husband, Mike’s teammates applauded Carrie for her honorable surprise.

“Obviously, you are just overwhelmed by the entire energy of everything,” Predators Forward Harry Zolnierczyk told NHL.com. “Carrie comes out with the surprise and the place was going nuts. It was all one big, kind of crazy moment. It was a lot of fun. It was great to see the fans into it.”

Carrie wasn’t the only country star to sing the national anthem for the Predators this week. On April 20, Luke Bryan stepped onto the ice with his own rendition of the song.

The Predators historically swept the Blackhawks on Thursday night with a 4-1 win.