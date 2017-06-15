Miranda Lambert takes downtown Nashville by storm with her latest message

We love CMA Music Festival for a gazillion different reasons, and every year it seems that the event makes sure we have a new one. If we listed all of the ways we love Music Fest, we’d be here all day, but one of our new favorites — and one of the most warm and fuzzy ways we love this annual event — is all thanks to Miranda Lambert.

On June 8, Miranda, a pack of friends and fans, and more than 100 of her four-legged pals led the MuttNation March through downtown Nashville to raise money for — and awareness of — all of the great things her MuttNation Foundation does. Dressed in pink tee and “Pink Sunglasses,” like her sassy song, Ran combined her love of country music with her passion for pups to share the importance of responsible pet care. And while she was at it, she helped arrange permanent homes for about 60 dogs throughout the four days of Music Fest. Now that’s a parade with a purpose!





RELATED: Miranda Lambert leads an army of dogs through downtown Nashville

But that wasn’t the only purpose to this year’s CMA Music Festival. In fact, the whole event raises money to promote music education, so when Cracker Barrel got on board, it really rocked … literally. The restaurant and store positioned its signature rocking chairs where fans could take a load off and, with the help of a special app, every rock ensured that a donation would be made to the CMA Foundation, which provides music instruments and equipment to school-age children.

RELATED: Kellie Pickler and Cracker Barrel surprise the CMA Fest crowd with patriotic tribute

CMA Music Festival isn’t just a heckuva lot of fun, it’s also about giving back. Those are just two of the reasons we love CMA Music Festival and, like we said earlier, if host Erin Holt counted all of the reasons why this is our favorite time of year, we’d have to change the name to Rare Country’s 1,637. We’re limiting ourselves though, this year anyway, to Rare Country’s 5, so be sure to check out that video to see what our other favorites are and comment below to share you favorite moments!

Be sure to check back later in the week when we recap the top stories in and around country music in Rare Country’s 5.