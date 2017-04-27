Miranda Lambert uses this fake name to fly under the radar in public places

If you happen to be a Starbucks barista and have made a coffee drink for someone under a dinosaur name, then you might have served country superstar Miranda Lambert.

The reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year recently admitted that she sometimes uses a fake alias to remain incognito in public places.

“Sometimes I say Miranda. Sometimes I make something up,” Miranda confessed, while visiting with “The Bobby Bones Show.” “It used to be Tara Dactyl, that was my alter-ego when I would get a little too much whiskey in me.”





Miranda Lambert AKA Tara Dactyl 😂 A post shared by Bobby Bones (@bobbybonesshow) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

The 33-year-old hit-maker also added that she went by “Tara” for 10 years. But, it wasn’t long before the popular coffee chain employees caught onto her secret name game.

“I had to change it because people figured it out,” she said. “Now, I’ve changed my dinosaur to T-Ran.”

How genius is that?

We certainly understand why the coffee connoisseur doesn’t like to draw attention to herself when she’s trying to get her java fix. After all, she is one of the biggest stars in country music.



Luckily though, Miranda doesn’t have to worry too much about flying under the radar, as she spends a lot of her time in Nashville – a place that holds a reputation for being paparazzi-free.

“I just do my own thing and drink Miller Light and hang out with my friends, she said. “People just are sweet. Nashville is awesome. Nobody cares.”