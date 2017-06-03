RaeLynn is proudly celebrating her husband’s latest accomplishment

On Valentine’s Day, RaeLynn and her handsome husband, Joshua Davis, broke the news that Josh had enlisted in the United States Army and left Feb. 13 for his basic training. The couple had not even been married a year.

My husband has always supported me in everything that I've wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us. Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his Country. Saying I'm proud doesnt scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way. Please keep him in your prayers, thank you all for the support… prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. Im thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already ❤ A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:10am PST

Throughout Josh’s basic training, RaeLynn kept fans posted with a countdown of the number of days until she would see him again, often sharing photos of the happy couple from their first year of marriage and poignant messages regarding how proud she was of her husband. Then on April 29, she was able to share the first photo of their reunion after he graduated basic training.





The couple only had three days together before Josh began his advanced training, which was nothing in relation to the 10 weeks that they were apart before. And it’s hard to believe, but now the handsome former minor league baseball pitcher has completed that stage of training.

In new series of Instagram photos, RaeLynn shares a photo of herself with Josh, looking handsome in his dress blues.

Turning Blue 💙🇺🇸💙 So proud of my husband! Love you so much Joshua! A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

In another photo, RaeLynn reveals that Josh has now graduated infantry training, which was held in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Proud #ArmyWife. Congrats to my amazing Husband on graduating infantry training. I am so excited for you. ❤️🇺🇸👫 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Next up for Josh and RaeLynn will be to find out where he will be stationed. There is an Army installation near Nashville, so it’s possible the pair will be reunited for Josh’s assignment, but, as our brave soldiers and their families know, there are no promises.

Regardless, we are so proud of RaeLynn and Josh for their mutual sacrifice and his brave service.