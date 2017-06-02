Scotty McCreery gives his thoughts on the current state of country music

For someone who’s used to playing concerts late into the night, it was quite an early morning for Scotty McCreery on June 2. The country heartthrob appeared on Fox News as part of its “FOX & Friends All-American Concert Series” to not only sing his current sentimental single “Five More Minutes,” but also provide his take on country music today.

“Country music talks about real life stories, and that’s what I try to do,” explained Scotty. “The core of country music will always be the song. It takes folks back, especially if you can relate to the songs.”





When asked about the many different forms of country music out there today, Scotty could do nothing but be honest. “Things are kind of blending in together now,” he said, as the interviewer mentioned that sometimes he even hears “rapping” in country songs now. “It’s definitely different. I grew up on Conway [Twitty] and Dolly [Parton] and Loretta [Lynn]. But everyone’s bringing a lot more people to country music and now we are selling out stadiums.”

Country music fans will certainly be filling stadiums sometime soon for Scotty, as his popularity continues to soar. His new single ,“Five More Minutes,” landed in the No. 2 spot on the country singles chart and No. 9 all-genre singles on iTunes when it was released on May 5 and has already earned more than 1.2 million streams on Spotify.