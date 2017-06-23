She gave up sports to pick up the guitar and become a country superstar

Miranda Lambert took us back to her middle school days in Lindale, Texas, with her latest Instagram post. There she is posing with a volleyball for the team picture. Miranda was all smiles with braces on her teeth and the cutest bangs you ever did see.

#TBT.. My 8th grade self pretending to be good at sports! #benchwarmer #thosebangstho #dishwaterblonde #throwbackthursdays #braceface 🙋🏐 A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Though Miranda didn’t quite take off as an athlete, she’s more than made up for it with her music career. Her latest album, “The Weight of These Wings,” won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year and features the standout track from her CMT Music Awards performance, “Pink Sunglasses.”





Miranda is pushing forward with new music, too. She just posted this photo from her front porch in Middle Tennessee showing a breathtaking sunset.

Wrote some songs and watched a sunset. Pretty good day in Music City. #workfromhome #magicporch #nofilterneeded #musicismedicine A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Miranda writes, “Wrote some songs and watched a sunset. Pretty good day in Music City. #workfromhome #magicporch#nofilterneeded #musicismedicine.”

We can’t wait to hear what Miranda is cooking up next.