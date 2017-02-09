Tears flow as Jamie Lynn Spears sings the song inspired by daughter Maddie

If you aren’t a person who believes in the power of prayer or miracles, you should talk to Jamie Lynn Spears. The beautiful and talented country singer-songwriter has witnessed it first hand.

After a terrifying ATV accident where her daughter, Maddie, was submerged underwater for several minutes, according to reports, the little girl has regained consciousness and is talking, but she continues to be monitored at a hospital in New Orleans.

It will likely take Jamie Lynn a while to recover from the experience as well. She and her husband, also named Jamie, saw the accident happen and were unable to free Maddie from the ATV until authorities came with the tools to cut her free.





Obviously, the entire incident has been traumatic for the entire family, but sweet Jamie Lynn was emotional about her little girl well before the accident. In fact, her song, “When the Lights Go Down,” was inspired by the first night she had to be away from Maddie, and she can barely make it through without crying. In fact, during an appearance at The Texas Club, the precious mother couldn’t even get the song started without bursting into tears.

She may have become a mom at a young age, but she loves that baby girl like she was born to do it.

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Jamie Lynn, Maddie and their entire family.