This country star’s baby boy can’t help but dance to his daddy’s music

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood had a feeling their fans would love their new single, “You Look Good,” after the initial reaction he got from his toughest critic, 2-year-old Cash Haywood.

When Dave’s holed up working on music in his studio at home in Nashville, Cash loves to come in and hang out with him. That’s where Cash first gave the thumbs up to “You Look Good.”

Happy Valentine's y'all! Missing this guy today. Catch us this week in NYC on @cbsthismorning announcing @acmawards noms, the #Colbert show, and @artistsden -dave A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Dave tells Rare Country, “He’ll come in and want to sit in my lap while I’m working on a mix. He actually loves ‘You Look Good,’ which is a great sign when kids love a song. He has this little dance where he moves his butt a little bit back-and-forth.”





Lady A is in pretty great company when it comes to Cash’s playlist of favorite songs.

The babies took over the photo shoot today! #BabyBellum A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Oct 28, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

Says Dave, “He loves ‘You Look Good,’ and he always asks for [Justin] Timberlake, which is ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling,’ and then he asks for Bruno [Mars], ‘Uptown Funk.’ So, those are his three songs back-to-back. He loves to dance to those. It’s a great lineup.”

“You Look Good” is the lead single from Lady Antebellum’s new studio album, “Heart Break,” due out June 9.