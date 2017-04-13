This new country love anthem comes true as a rising star gets engaged

Plenty of country stars sing songs about small town love that lasts, but new group Lanco’s lead singer Brandon Lancaster is actually living out the band’s new love song, “Greatest Love Story.”

Brandon wrote the song inspired by his longtime love, Tiffany.

RELATED: One of country’s hottest new acts just celebrated a big wedding

He says, “When I wrote this song, I was only thinking about telling my story and hopefully finding some fans who would understand it and hear their own story in it.”





Now, Brandon and Tiffany are taking their love story to the next level with their impending marriage. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with this adorable post.

RELATED: Watch Zac Brown Band’s teary-eyed tribute to fathers on late-night TV

Been best friends with this girl since I was 19. Through all the ups and downs and phases of life, she's always been a constant source of love and compassion. Here's to the rest of our lives Tiffany! A post shared by Brandon Lancaster (@brandonlanca) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

In the caption, Brandon writes, “Been best friends with this girl since I was 19. Through all the ups and downs and phases of life, she’s always been a constant source of love and compassion. Here’s to the rest of our lives Tiffany!”

Congratulations, you two!

Look for Lanco to perform “Greatest Love Story” on NBC’s Today on April 17. The song is included on Lanco’s self-titled EP, available now at all digital outlets.