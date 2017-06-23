Unpublished poems from Johnny Cash to be turned into exciting new project

It’s been another exciting week in country music. The baby boom continues, summer tours are hot and artists are releasing new music quicker than we can listen to it all.

In this week’s Rare Country’s 5, Erin Holt picks our top five news items, and they run the gamut of life, love and politics. But one of the things we’re most excited about is a new project from Johnny Cash.

RELATED: Johnny Cash’s musical farewell remains one of country music’s most haunting covers

Yes, the country music legend left us in 2003, but his son, John Carter Cash, has assembled a collection of his father’s poetry and, thanks to some of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and musicians in the biz, those poems will be set to music. Jamey Johnson, Brad Paisley and the legendary producer T Bone Burnett are among the artists who will participate in this unique project. No other details have been announced yet, but we can’t wait to add this to our Johnny Cash catalog





Hardly a week passes that we don’t hear of some amazing story to come from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “Soul2Soul: The World Tour,” and this week was no different. As he was singing his smash “Live Like You Were Dying” at their show in Milwaukee, Tim made his way over to beautiful Alison Bryant, who is battling cancer, and to say the moment is heartwarming is an understatement. Seriously. Check out that video, but grab a tissue first.

RELATED: When Tim McGraw joins forces with this Texas band, the results are mind-blowing

We love country music, don’t you? It’s moments like these and the rest of our Rare Country’s 5 that remind us why it’s the best format, so be sure to check out that video, and if you had another great moment in country music, be sure to let us know what it was. And come back next week when we have more news from in and around country music.